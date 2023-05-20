They killed the cousin of the mayor of González

When he was sitting on a bench in the park in the municipality of González, in the south of the department of Cesar, Aníbal Osorio, known as Chiche, was assassinated with several gunshot wounds, in events recorded at noon this Friday.

The victim was a cousin of the mayor of this municipality, Óscar Emiro Osorio, and uncle of the social manager.

Faced with this crime, it was learned that it was perpetrated by four armed subjects aboard two motorcycles.

It was also established that a year and a half ago, the name of Aníbal Osorio, like that of 15 other people from the town, had appeared in an EPL pamphlet, which was rejected at the time.

In this regard, to this event the mayor Óscar Emiro Osorio indicated that, “It is a fact that has left astonishment and fear in the population of González, and that it continues to attack our family and therefore a total rejection of this situation, regardless of whether it is no family, we cannot continue living this situation in our municipality”.

He added that Chiche worked in the fields, was a good person and a hard worker, so they do not know the motives for the murder.

“I ask the public force authorities to support us in the municipality because insecurity is getting more complicated every day,” said the president.

