Home Health Loneliness really hurts: it can promote the development of cognitive disorders and dementia
Health

Loneliness really hurts: it can promote the development of cognitive disorders and dementia

by admin

In the world there are currently about 50 million people affected by dementia and by 2050 they are expected to be beyond that 130 million. A new diagnosis of dementia is made every three seconds, with about ten million new cases a year. Service costs come to approx $1.3 trillion a year. But the calculation should also include the costs of assistance provided directly by families, which for the year 2021 were tens of billions of hours of effort. According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, if it were a nation, dementia would be the 14th largest economy in the world.

5 March 2023 | 07:19

(©) breaking latest news

See also  High blood sugar, instead of onion use this: decrease by 50%

You may also like

Tragedy in Treviso, the car crashes into a...

Beans lower the risk of heart disease

Does the mind affect our health? Let’s clarify

two girls dead, two young men serious

Stop snoring: These measures really help

War Ukraine Russia, news. Russian siege is tightened...

With these tips and tricks you can save...

Diabetes and blood sugar you can defeat them...

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach – that’s...

Stecchi and Tecuceanu for the bang, also waiting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy