You saw me grow up, I love you dearly

Friends of Maria De Filippi 2022/2023

Joseph Giofre is one of the three judges of this edition of Amiciwith Cristiano Malgioglio e Michael Good. Known face of the talent show that won the edition eleven years earlier for the dance category, the dancer has also established a deep relationship of affection with Maria De Filippito which he also publicly demonstrates his gratitude.

Giuseppe Giofré’s affection for Maria De Filippi

A few hours after the episode of Saturday 15 March, the dancer and judge posted a shot of the evening on his social profiles. Maria, affectionate, sits on the edge of his armchair and places a hand on his shoulder. “This photo encompasses 12 years”, writes Giofré accompanying the shot. “You watched me grow up and I love you dearly”. In fact, Amici is like home for him. The dancer took home the first category prize in the 2012 edition of the talent show. Thus he obtained the scholarship to go to study at the Millennium Dance of Los Angeles and from there his career took off. Years later, after appearing on the most important stages in the world, he returned as a judge to Amici’s school. Since 2020 he has been part of the professional team and since 2022 he has been the evening judge.

The story of Giuseppe Giofré launched by Amici

“I never thought I’d live on the other side of the world when I barely had two euros to buy bread in the morning“, told Giuseppe Giofrè guest of Verissimo before starting his adventure as a judge. His talent was discovered in Amici’s school and since then, step by step, his career has exploded: “Let’s be clear. But with commitment and sacrifices you achieve everything you want in life and things happen. I got busy from the start. I’ve always wanted to make my parents proud. They know I’ve always dreamed of this. I’m proud of myself and of making them proud.”