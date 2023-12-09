Home » Udinese transfer market / Belotti is over? A new suitor arrives
Udinese transfer market / Belotti is over? A new suitor arrives

Udinese transfer market / Belotti is over? A new suitor arrives

Andrea Belotti risks missing out permanently. Here are the new teams that are strongly interested in the former Turin and Palermo striker

The double of Lorenzo Lucca and his incredible form have made the difference both on the pitch and on the transfer market. Udinese is now reflecting on a possible market operation and above all a possible arrival of a new center forward. Here is all the latest on the deal regarding the center forward Andrea Belotti.

The former Turin and Palermo striker is preparing for the next adventure. The boy is unlikely to remain in Rome until the end of the season, also because he risks losing the national team permanently. Among the teams he has been on offered by the player trained by José Mourinho there is also the Palm trees.

December 9 – 09:58

