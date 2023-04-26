Udinese transfer market – Bradaric in black and white? Well, here’s the truth

The Croatian footballer has been compared to the formation of Andrea Sottil in the last few hours. Don’t miss all the latest ahead of the matches

The side of the Salernitana Bradaric was accosted in the last hours to the Juventus club. We’re talking about a difficult negotiation between two teams that have also managed to switch players for several years. To date, however, this negotiation needs to be analyzed in detail, also because Udinese, despite the departure of Destiny Udogie, don’t have all this need to have another winger on the left wing. The company managed by the director of the Pierpaolo technical area Marino was immediately clear. In fact, it moved well on the market and also well in advance precisely to be able to find a solution to this farewell which has already been confirmed for more than one season.

Udinese has no intention (at the moment) of closing a deal with Salernitana for this player. Demagoj Bradaric it certainly could have been useful for the Pozzo company, but until a few months ago. In recent weeks, the Friulian team has moved very well on the market and in fact has already secured two wingers who can very well fill the role of the Italian footballer. The first is Hassane Kamara which comes directly from Watford and on which the club must bet strongly almost as a requirement given the expense. The player’s price tag cost 18 million and consequently there is the need to make it a valuable piece.

The second alternative — See also The heads of Japan and Australia plan to sign a defense cooperation agreement or become a milestone in military cooperation? _Sina Technology_Sina.com As if that weren’t enough, in recent months Udinese has also closed for Jordan Zemura. The first player from Zimbabwe who will play in the Italian league. He will arrive on a free transfer, but in the last two seasons he has shown excellent technical skills and in fact it is a “steal” (to put it in English) that made by the Friulian management. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next meetings. Udinese will have to do without really important players like Isaac Success and Simone Pafundi. The point on their conditions <<

