Udinese transfer market – Fabbian asks for certainties: the negotiation gets underway

The possible new addition of the Bianconeri Giovanni Fabbian asks for certainties before his transfer to Udine takes place: the point

Giovanni Fabbian is the tip of the balance in the negotiation that could lead Lazar Samardzic to wear the jacket of the neroazzurri of Milan. To date, however, the Italian footballer wants to evaluate well his next destination. We’re talking about a very interesting talent who is certainly ready to prove himself in the Italian league as well. Especially after the great season he just spent in the cadetteria with the Reggina shirt on his shoulders. now, however, want to have some more guarantees and his goal is not to waste a year of his career looking for the right job. Fabbian wants to be a protagonist from day one and for this very reason he asks to be a very loyal and loyal owner of the project.

To date Udinese knows that they cannot guarantee a permanent position as owner, given that two of the three squares in the middle of the field are already occupied by Sandi Lovric and Walace. The chance for Fabbian to enter the center of the project is to beat the fierce competition. Domingos Quina and Oier Zarraga they will fight for a starting shirt and will hardly be satisfied with a season relegated to the bench. Precisely for this reason, Fabbian is still reflecting on his choice at the moment. There are several companies that in the meantime want to enter to try and convince the Italian talent.

The other teams

Genoa, Frosinone and Verona are ready to assign a very important role in their midfield to the former Reggina. To date, however, these negotiations are struggling to take off because the black and blue club knows that it would receive nothing more than a simple annual loan. Exactly for this reason the negotiation with Udinese it should go through and in this way Mr. Sottil’s team will be able to strengthen its midfield pool despite the painful sale of the number 24. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the incoming market. Chosen the new Becao: the negotiation can take off <<

July 31 – 09:16

