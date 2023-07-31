Home » Mortgages, Tajani: “ECB will no longer raise interest rates”
by admin
(Teleborsa) – “Families that are unable to pay mortgage payments, businesses that do not apply for investment loans because money costs too much. The ECB no longer raises interest rates. We risk a recession. Ms. Lagarde listen to our appeal in defense of families and businesses”. This is the appeal launched on Twitter (X) since Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani faced with the monetary policy of the European Central Bank which continued to drive up the cost of money, bringing it to 4.25 per cent.

Per Tajani “the solution to fight inflation is not to increase the cost of money” because unlike the USA where the increase in prices is caused by economic growth and employment, in Italy inflation comes from outside, from the increase of the cost of raw materials. In this scenario, the intention of the government – said Tajani – is to loosen the grip of prices by affecting the tax lever, helping “our fellow citizens with an economic policy that will have to be based on tax reform and on that of the bureaucracy and the tax authorities” .

