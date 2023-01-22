[The Epoch Times, January 23, 2023]Affected by factors such as the increasing downward pressure on China’s economy and the repeated impact of the epidemic, Hongye Futures, a large futures brokerage company under the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Jiangsu Province, recently announced that its net profit in 2022 is expected to decline year-on-year As high as 84%.

Hongye Futures issued an announcement on January 19, predicting that the net profit in 2022 will be 12.05 million to 18.05 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 77.5%-84.98%. The net profit after deducting non-recurring gains and losses was 6.95 million yuan to 13.05 million yuan, a year-on-year decrease of 83.36% to 91.14%.

Regarding the reasons for the decline in performance, Hongye Futures stated that due to multiple factors such as increased downward pressure on the economy and repeated impacts from the epidemic, the overall trading activity in the domestic futures market has decreased, and major indexes in the capital market have declined to varying degrees, and both stocks and bonds have fallen. . Affected by this, the company’s net brokerage service fee and commission income declined year-on-year, and financial asset investment suffered certain losses, resulting in a relatively large year-on-year decline in the company’s overall performance.

At present, Hongye Futures is the first futures company to disclose the 2022 performance forecast in the A-share market.

According to Jiemian News, as of the close on January 19, Hongye Futures closed at 21.31 yuan, an increase of 10.02%, and has been trading at the daily limit for 5 consecutive days.

Affected by the performance forecast, when the market opened on January 20, the stock price of Hongye Futures plummeted, and it once dived to the limit in early trading.

As of 10 a.m. on January 20, A-shares opened for half an hour, Hongye Futures fell 5.91%, and the stock price was 20.05 yuan; in terms of Hong Kong stocks, as of 10 a.m., Hongye Futures’ stock price in Hong Kong fell 13.97%.

Established in 1995, Hongye Futures is affiliated to Jiangsu Soho Holdings Group Co., Ltd., a state-owned enterprise wholly owned by Jiangsu State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In 2015, Hongye Futures was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. In August 2022, Hongye Futures was listed on the main board of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, becoming China‘s first A+H listed futures company.

