For the general audience, the annual Spring Festival Gala is not only a “social stalker” for visiting relatives and friends, but also a “grass planter” that walks at the forefront of fashion. This year’s Spring Festival Gala is no exception. Many celebrities wear the same style frequently causing heated discussions , Become a proper “fashion vane”.Jingdong New Department Store has made an inventory of the same items in the 2023 Spring Festival Gala. Let’s see if there is anything you like?

In recent years, every Spring Festival Gala, there must be a coat of the same style out of the circle. This year’s Spring Festival Gala, Yang Zi, Wang Baoqiang, and Wang Ning’s sketch “I’m Coming Soon” just started broadcasting, and Yang Zi’s red coat aroused the love of many netizens and was “strongly planted”. According to data from JD.com, Yang Zi’s coat of the same style is currently out of stock.Max Mara’s similar coats and inner wear have also been sold out.









When it comes to the big-name luxury products that will be popular in the Spring Festival Gala in 2023, Qin Lan has to say the same style. At the opening of the Spring Festival Gala, the stunning mermaid look and the green sweater look in the sketch both aroused heated discussions.The ingeniously matched Chopard My Happy Hearts series rings and earrings, through the elegant heart shape and the sparkle of diamonds, add a sense of agility to the overall outfit.





“At my age, let alone retirement, there is no way to leave early!” In the talk show “Give Me a Minute”, Zhao Xiaohui amused the audience as soon as she appeared on the stage. In addition to funny jokes, her gentle pink cardigan is also impressive.It turns out that this cardigan of the same style as the Spring Festival Gala comes fromTory Burch Year of the Rabbit limited editionin a cashmere-blend with patch pockets and contrast ribbed trim, it can be layered with a skirt, top or jeans for a variety of styles. Visit Jingdong New Department Store to quickly pick up this cardigan. It is suitable for Spring Festival gatherings, blind dates, commuting and outings after the year.





The singing and dancing performance is the highlight of the Spring Festival Gala. In the song “Green Water and Green Mountains”, Song Zuer’s fairy looks fresh and graceful,EMPORIO ARMANI 925 silver bunny bracelet on the wristIt is full of New Year’s ritual feeling. You can buy this bracelet when you visit Jingdong New Department Store. The red-based image of a running rabbit is inlaid with shiny artificial zircons, adding elegance and bringing good luck in the New Year.





In the Spring Festival Gala skit “On the Hot Search”, comedian Huang Cailun frequently uttered golden sentences on the scene, laughing and cursing constantly, making the audience laugh out loud.The lake blue sweater worn by Huang Cailun was also amwayed by netizens. This new bosie winter pullover sweater is made of double-sided cotton fabric, which is soft and has a sense of silhouette. It is suitable for indoor wear in winter.JD New Department Store can buy Huang Cailun’s same style of sweater, and there are also energetic colors such as forest green and beige color to choose from.





Zhao Liying’s “Man Ting Fang·National Color” is a program that fans are looking forward to. In this song full of national style, Ying Bao is wearing an ink bamboo cheongsam, fresh and transparent base makeup and matte lip color It also complements each other. If you want to try the same makeup look, you might as well visit Jingdong New Department Store.

Lu Platinum Air Cushion BB Powder exudes diamond luster and has sun protection effect, keeping makeup docile and long-lasting.The 318M Beauty Rose Lipstick and 111 Exclusive Red Heart Lipstick of the same brand both have a velvet matte texture, and the matte effect is mysterious and advanced. In addition, Lancôme 196 Chessboard Limited Lipstick also has a soft mist matte effect, making it easy to create stunning makeup.





The outdoor style of sports is also the highlight of the Spring Festival Gala. In the skit “Looking at each other for 50 seconds”, the couple played by Jin Jing and Tie Nan gaze affectionately on the street.Tetsuo’s casual windbreaker is very stylish with VISION stick series retro milk tea color canvas shoes. This sneaker is a hot seller in Jingdong New Department Store. The one-piece upper structure design is simple and wear-resistant. The sole adopts a V-shaped and trapezoidal pattern design, which improves the grip and prolongs the service life of the sole. It is practical and beautiful.





The same styles of the above hot Spring Festival Gala, from fashion clothing, beauty makeup and skin care, to sports and outdoor, big-name luxury products, can be found in JD New Department Store. If you have a favorite style, hurry up to JD New Department Store to buy the same style, and celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with a new image!



