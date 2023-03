Pisco, sake, vodka, brandy, cognac, armagnac and more tequila, mezcal and grappa: Spirits Experience is a unique event of its kind capable of bringing together organoleptically different products and of different traditions, but united by a path and local craftsmanship and common cultural “site-specific” spirits deriving from the influence of climatic conditions, human knowledge and distinctive social habits, which characterize the territories with exceptionally unique products.