Norderstedt / Hamburg – In order to sensitize parents as early as possible to the dangers of burns and scalding in childhood, Paulinchen – Initiative for children with burns has developed the U2 flyer “How to protect your baby from burns and scalding”. The U2 is a basic medical examination of newborns that takes place shortly after birth. In addition to important prevention messages in German, the U2 flyer also contains tips in English, Arabic and Turkish and should be given to all parents at U2.

“A baby can’t tell when something is too hot and not move away. The new U2 flyer educates young parents about burn and scald hazards so they can protect their baby. It is our wish that all parents in Germany receive this flyer for the U2 check-up immediately after the birth,” says Susanne Falk, chairwoman of Paulinchen – Initiative für burnverjurten Kinder e. V. The flyer can be downloaded for free at www.paulinchen.de or by e-mail [email protected]

dr Christoph Beckmann, Senior Physician in charge of neonatology, intensive care medicine and severe burns at the Wilhelmstift Children’s Hospital in Hamburg, knows: “In everyday clinical practice we repeatedly see infants and small children being scalded – for example from hot tea or a kettle – and often severe contact burns on the stovetop or fireplace. Ovens, in the case of newborns also due to grain pillows that are too hot. Children under the age of 2 belong to the high-risk group for burns and scalds. A baby’s skin is much thinner than an adult’s, it gets injured much faster and more deeply.”

dr Thomas Fischbach, President of the Professional Association of Paediatricians, welcomes the prevention flyer: “Especially with the U2 examination, young parents are particularly receptive to tips and recommendations. The new U2 flyer from Paulinchen eV on the dangers of burns and scalding for babies is just right. Early education is the basis for successful prevention work. Because once the baby’s mobility increases, it may already be too late to explain it.”

Protection tips:

Check the temperature of bath water, bottles and baby food.

Do not drink anything hot when the baby is in your arms or on your lap, in a carrier or sling or is being breastfed/fed!

Place hot liquids securely and out of the baby’s reach!

Do without hot-water bottles or just fill them up warm and close them tightly!

Do not dry babies with a hair dryer after bathing! Don’t put the hairdryer in bed to calm down.

Avoid using a heat lamp in the immediate vicinity of the baby.

Do not expose babies to direct sun. Watch out, sunburn!

Check the temperature of grain bags carefully!

Electric blankets do not belong in the cot!

Check the child’s environment regularly for dangers and adapt protective measures.

The new U2 flyer from Paulinchen – Initiative for children with burns is now available free of charge to all maternity clinics and paediatricians in Germany and is distributed directly to the young parents during the U2 check-up. It contains the most important accident hazards for burns and scalds in babies.

Press photo for download

The indication of the copyright is obligatory: Paulinchen – Initiative for children with burns

U2 flyer for download

Paulinchen – Initiative for children with burn injuries advises and accompanies families with children who have burn injuries in every phase after the accident. A large competence network is available, so that no question about thermal injuries in childhood remains unanswered. The aim is to achieve the best possible care for each child with burn injuries and to point out the causes of accidents as a preventative measure.

