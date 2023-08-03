mammography with the help of AI detects 20% of cases that would have escaped – breaking latest news

in Silvia Turin

The analysis compared an AI-assisted radiologist to the traditional two-operator method. In addition to the tumors intercepted, there was a time saving of 5 months and 44% less work for the radiologists

Artificial intelligence (AI)-supported mammography screening is a safe alternative and has led to the detection of 20% more cancers than standard screening, without affecting false positives.

I study

These are the results of a randomized controlled trial performed in Sweden by researchers at the University of Lund, just published in the scientific journal «The Lancet Oncology»which evaluated the effectiveness of screening by an AI-supported radiologist, rather than through the usual practice of double-reading by radiologists.

The analysis included 80,033 women randomly divided into two groups: 40,003 women in the intervention group with AI support and 40,030 in the control group, subjected to the standard “double reading”. Radiologists have used AI to support the detection, where it highlighted “suspicious” results on the images, explained Kristina Lång, researcher and associate professor in diagnostic radiology at Lund University and consultant at Skåne University Hospital , who led the study.

The results

The combined use of the operator with artificial intelligence led to the detection of 20% more tumors than standard screening, without affecting false positives. At the same time, the workload for radiologists was reduced by 44%.



The time factor also had important results: the number of screen reads with AI-supported screening was 46,345 compared to 83,231 with standard screening. On average, the researchers noted, a radiologist reads 50 screening exams per hour. The researchers estimated that it took about five months less time. The study was conducted at a single site in a Swedish environment. We will have to see now whether these promising results hold up in other conditions, for example with other radiologists or other artificial intelligence algorithms».

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

