Lawyer’s Response to Ai Fukuhara’s Accusation of “Using Public Opinion to Bury Her Husband”: “The Argument is Completely Irrelevant”

Lawyer’s Response to Ai Fukuhara’s Accusation of “Using Public Opinion to Bury Her Husband”: “The Argument is Completely Irrelevant”

Title: Ai Fukuhara and Jiang Hongjie in a Legal Battle: Public Opinion Used to Bury Accusations

Subtitle: Lawyer counters Fukuhara’s claims; Press conference held to protect rights

Date: August 2, 2023
Source: Sohu Entertainment

In a recent turn of events, table tennis star Ai Fukuhara has accused Jiang Hongjie, her former agent, of using public opinion to bury her. Fukuhara’s lawyer issued a 3,000-word statement criticizing Jiang’s actions, claiming they infringed upon Fukuhara’s human rights. This accusation comes amidst a legal battle between the two.

According to reports from Sohu Entertainment News, Fukuhara believes that Jiang’s motive behind holding a press conference was to put pressure on relevant authorities. The intention was allegedly to manipulate public opinion and ultimately harm Fukuhara’s reputation. In response, Fukuhara’s lawyer has urged the other party to respect her rights as soon as possible, emphasizing the importance of abiding by the court’s preservation order.

Furthermore, Japanese media disclosed that Fukuhara had retired from professional table tennis as early as June and had assumed the role of an outside director in a company affiliated with the sport. This revelation raises questions about Fukuhara’s involvement in the industry despite her retirement.

Jiang Hongjie’s Japanese lawyer swiftly addressed Fukuhara’s claims, calling them “completely irrelevant.” The lawyer argued that the press conference was a necessary measure to protect Jiang’s own interests based on the contents of Fukuhara’s statement. The lawyer expressed hope that Fukuhara would understand the reasons behind the press conference and comply with the court’s orders.

As the legal battle between Ai Fukuhara and Jiang Hongjie continues, it remains to be seen how the court will rule on the matter. Both parties have made strong assertions, with Fukuhara claiming an infringement on her rights and Jiang defending her actions in holding the press conference.

