Mark Gonzales Opens Car Wash-Themed Pop-Up Store in Seoul, Showcasing His Iconic Design Style

Skateboarding Legend Mark Gonzales Opens Car Wash-Themed Pop-Up Shop in Seoul

Seoul, South Korea – Legendary skateboarder and artist Mark Gonzales has transformed an industrial space in Seoul’s Seongdong District into a vibrant car wash-themed pop-up store. Collaborating with architectural firm NiiiZ Design LAB, Gonzales aims to share his iconic yellow and unique design style with the local people, inviting them into his world of skateboarding.

NiiiZ Design LAB expressed Gonzales’ desire to recreate the atmosphere of traditional industry and post-epidemic stores in the east of the city while integrating the brand identity. The result is a visually stunning pop-up store that seamlessly blends the aesthetic of a car wash with the vibrant energy of skateboarding culture.

The first floor of the pop-up store features a meticulously designed car wash set-up. From the mechanical-style decor to the factory-style curtains, visitors will feel transported to an actual car wash. The space is peppered with various hangers and large, colorful car wash revolving doors, adding to the immersive experience. On the second floor, a spacious skate shop awaits, complete with street-inspired hangers, street art, and even a skate track in the middle of the store.

Gonzales was keen to ensure that the second-floor space exuded an authentic streetwear aesthetic, paying attention to every detail, including steel partitions on the floor. The shop also showcases merchandise such as outerwear and skateboard decks, allowing visitors to get a taste of Gonzales’ unique style beyond the artwork on display.

Photographs of Mark Gonzales’ pop-up shop in Seoul are already generating buzz. Those interested can swipe up to view the pictures and continue to stay updated with the latest news on this exciting endeavor.

The pop-up store is located at [Address], and is open to the public from [Opening Hours]. Skateboarding enthusiasts and fans of Gonzales’ artwork should not miss this opportunity to delve into his vibrant world at the heart of Seoul.

For more information, please visit [Website] or follow Mark Gonzales on Instagram.

###

About Mark Gonzales:

Mark Gonzales is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of modern street skateboarding. His unique style, creativity, and artistic ventures have solidified his status as a legend in the skateboarding community. Gonzales’ work spans various mediums, including painting, sculpture, and even poetry. He continues to drive innovation and inspire the next generation of skateboarders through his artistic endeavors and passion for the sport.

About NiiiZ Design LAB:

NiiiZ Design LAB is an architectural firm known for their innovative and stunning designs. With a focus on integrating art, culture, and functionality, NiiiZ Design LAB has spearheaded numerous successful projects across various industries. Their collaboration with Mark Gonzales in creating the car wash-themed pop-up store showcases their ability to bring unique concepts to life, creating immersive environments that captivate and inspire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

