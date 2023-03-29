Home Business Fathers’ share of parental allowance increased in 2022
Fathers' share of parental allowance increased in 2022

Fathers' share of parental allowance increased in 2022

Last year almost 1.4 million women and 482,000 men in Germany received parental allowance. The so-called fathers’ share rose to 26.1 percent, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. The steady increase in men receiving parental allowance has continued: in 2015 it was still 20.9 percent, in 2021 the father’s share of parental allowance was 25.3 percent.

