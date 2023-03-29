8
Last year almost 1.4 million women and 482,000 men in Germany received parental allowance. The so-called fathers’ share rose to 26.1 percent, as reported by the Federal Statistical Office. The steady increase in men receiving parental allowance has continued: in 2015 it was still 20.9 percent, in 2021 the father’s share of parental allowance was 25.3 percent.
See also The first quarterly report of the Shanghai Stock Exchange is scheduled to be disclosed, and the Agricultural Development Seed Industry has come out on top.