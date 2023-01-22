Next Wednesday the tricolor will face the Brazil team.

A brace from midfielder Óscar Cortés, from Millonarios, revived Colombia this Saturday and allowed them to win a 2-1 comeback victory against Peru on the second day of Group A of the South American Sub’20 Championship, which sinks to the bottom of the standings No points after linking his second fall.

Héctor Cárdenas’s team did not show their best version but managed to take the three points from the Pascual Guerrero de Cali stadium to share the leadership of the area with Paraguay, who surprised the rookie Argentina early by winning 2-1.

The Peruvian team stood up to the hosts and began to dominate the ball led on the court by midfielder Catriel Cabellos, from Racing Club Argentina, while the coffee growers had trouble being deep, they did not find much clarity in attack.

That was how the 1-0 scoreline reached 36 in a play that began with goalkeeper Sebastián Amasifuen’s kick off, a ball that Vásquez headed near the area without much opposition from the defense, and then Ceballos received, who led and set up the team once again. Winger who overcame the resistance of Colombian goalkeeper Luis Marquinez with a pair of scissors.

However, equality came in an individual play at 44 by midfielder Gustavo Puerta, who drove more than 50 meters until he reached the edge of the area, where he enabled Cortés who took an unattackable cross shot for the Peruvian goalkeeper.

In the second half, the coffee team came out with a more aggressive attitude and sought to make it 1-2 with shots from Miguel Ángel Monsalve, Jorge Cabezas and Daniel Luna, who almost scored on a free kick that Amasifuen masterfully saved.

In that match situation came the sought-after 2-1 victory for Colombia on a corner kick taken by Puerta and headed by Cortés, who at 73 celebrated his double and put a combative host team ahead that was already playing better than its rival.

In the end, the coffee growers were closer to scoring the third than Peru to a tie and ended up taking three key points in their aspiration to qualify for the final hexagonal.

In the third day, scheduled for Monday, Colombia will rest, while Peru will play against Paraguay.

EFE

