ANALYSIS FLASH: Warburg Research lowers Deutsche Post to ‘Hold’ – target 47 euros

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) – The analysis house Warburg Research has downgraded Deutsche Post from “buy” to “hold”, but raised the price target from 46 to 47 euros. The opportunity/risk ratio of Deutsche Post is becoming less and less attractive, analyst Christian Cohrs justified his new investment vote in a study published on Thursday. That is why he is now more cautious with regard to the further development of the share price, although he assesses the general quality and the financial prospects of the logistics group as positive. However, due to the good figures for the first quarter, he slightly raised his forecasts./edh/la

Publication of the original study: May 4th, 2023 / 08:15 / CEST First distribution of the original study: Date not specified in study / time not specified in study / CEST

———————–

dpa-AFX Broker – the trader news from dpa-AFX

———————–

The Deutsche Post share is currently trading at a minus of -0,49 % and a price of 43.63EUR

traded.