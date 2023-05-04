Covid: how and why prophylaxis with monoclonal antibodies protects fragile patients

The WHO could soon declare the end of the Covid 19 pandemic. Nonetheless, every week in Italy, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health, about 156 people die from SARS-CoV-2 infections. And it is mainly the fragile subjects who lose their lives. Precisely for this category of patients I am from European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (Eccmid) which recently took place in Copenhagen some new data on a combination of monoclonal antibodies and their effectiveness in protecting these subjects.

The professor talks about it Massimo Andreoniscientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT) and infectious disease specialist at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic, and with Professor Claudio Mastroianniprofessor of infectious diseases at the La Sapienza University of Rome and president of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (SIMIT).