Eighty-four days later, the Spes Arena audience can finally warm up. And release a cry of joy that had been inside for too long. Da Rold Logistics returns to win in front of its fans. Even if there was no lack of suffering. And, at a certain point, the ghosts of Santo Stefano re-emerged, when the rhinos, leading 2-0 over Volley Team San Donà, had made themselves come back and overcome in the tie-break. Well, against the Mirandola Stadium the script risked being the same: the first two celestial sets, then the dark. But, compared to the post-Christmas match, the DRL gave itself a happy ending: it did it for itself, for its people. And also for little Gil, the daughter of coach Gian Luca Colussi, who came into the world a few hours ago, to whom the dedication for the ninth success of the season goes. And the fifth place in the ranking is cemented.

FAST START

The first round develops along the edge of balance and not very high rhythms. Except then flare up in the closing, when Graziani sends out the 18-20 ball. But the DRL immediately signs a 3-0 break and puts his head back, while Novello nails the attack which is worth the first set ball (24-23) and closes the score thanks to an ace, facilitated by the tape. At the change of field, the Emilians start better (5-8): the hosts, however, are on track. And they pack a 7-1 run. Also because Novello is almost unstoppable, as confirmed by his 7 out of 8 in attack, and Mozzato is the protagonist of a finish to remember: despite the comeback attempt (19-18 with Stohr’s block), the set is still in the Dolomites.

SURPRISES

Does anyone expect a 3-0 effortlessly, almost painlessly? Then that someone doesn’t know the Serie A3 Credem Banca championship, where surprises, balance and changes of scenery are the order of the day. And every set, indeed, every point must be sweated to the last drop. And in fact Mirandola raises the crest, taking advantage of Francesco Ghelfi’s napalm service, which incinerates the opponent’s reception and launches the first escape: 5-12. First and final. And it couldn’t be otherwise, given that the DRL attacks with an indicative 23 percent. Everything reopened? But just everything. Because, in the fourth chapter of the challenge, the Stadium doubles Belluno several times (7-14, 9-18, 10-20, 11-22 and 12-24) and makes no more mistakes, driven by the Stohr-Francesco Ghelfi duo (13 points in tandem).

SIGH OF RELIEF

We go to the fifth and decisive act: Colussi’s boys manage to sew the starting 0-3 and overtake on 10-9, while Saibene packs two winning serves and seems to launch the end credits: 14-11. It appears, because Mirandola cancels three match balls. But Stohr’s lob stops on the tape and Da Rold Logistics can finally breathe a sigh of relief: 16-14. And party it is.

THE ANALYSIS

“Our double face? It’s mental in nature – Gian Luca Colussi analyzes after the match -. Volleyball is a sport with a net in the middle and the mind does a lot: there is no physical contact, you cannot “release” what you have accumulated. And the moment you lose certain certainties, everything becomes more complicated. Yes, it’s the second time it’s happened: so we need to improve. But it was essential to win and we succeeded».

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO-STADIUM MIRANDOLA 3-2

FROM ROLD LOGISTICS BELLUNO: Maccabruni 3, Novello 21, Saibene 11, Graziani 7, Mozzato 11, Guastamacchia 1; Martinez (L), Paganin, Stufano, Ostuzzi 3, Candeago 1, Guolla, Galliani. Ne, Pierobon (L). Coach: G. Colussi.

STADIUM MIRANDOLA: Stohr 18, G. Ghelfi 4, Canossa 4, F. Ghelfi 17, Dombrovski 15, R. Rustichelli 6; Angiolini (L), Capua, Scaglioni 5, Bellei, Schincaglioa. NeM Rustichelli (L), Gulinelli. Coach: A. Pinca.

REFEREES: David Kronaj and Gianmarco Lentini.

PARTIAL: 25-23, 25-20, 15-25, 12-25, 16-14.

NOTE. Duration set 26′, 24′, 24′, 25′, 21′; total 2h00′. Belluno: 19 missed hits, 6 winners, 7 blocks. Mirandola: bs 21, v. 3, m. 6.