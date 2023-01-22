Home News The friendly between Millonarios and Liga de Quito is played
Millonarios plays its last friendly match in preparation for the 2023 Apertura Tournament and the Copa Libertadores, facing the Liga de Quito at the El Campín Stadium, which is 0-0

In the news that coach Alberto Gamero has on the payroll, Leonardo Castro appears as a starter, playing his first match with the blue shirt.

Another fact to highlight is that players like Álvaro Montero, Andrés Llinás, Daniel Ruiz and Daniel Cataño will not be there due to their call-up to the Colombian National Team, as well as Fernando Uribe due to injury.

It should be remembered that prior to the game, the men’s and women’s rosters for this year were presented, in addition to the new starting uniform by the German brand Adidas.

News in development…

