Udinese transfer market – Scout for the post Becao / The name comes from Turkey

In these hours, several names that could be the successors of Rodrigo Becao are gaining share. Here is the last player in chronological order

Rodrigo Becao’s farewell is now written and precisely for this reason the bianconeri are on the hunt for a new defender who can replace him in the best possible way. We know very well the type of scout that the Juventus club makes and it is precisely from these ideas that we can begin to get an idea of ​​the possible successor of the centre-back who arrived four years ago from CSKA in Moscow. The last name placed under observation comes from Türkiye and he has done really well with his club this season. After the excellent year, the definitive consecration could come and consequently the place in one of the five best leagues in Europe. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s see in detail who we are talking about.

The footballer under observation is To install Rayyan Baniya. The central defender is of Turkish origin, but he also has an essential Italian passport with him due to the count of non-EU citizens. Last season he played for Karagumurk. His was an excellent performance given that he made 25 appearances on the scoresheet and also managed to score two goals alongside us. There is talk of a centre-back capable of being dangerous even in front of goal. Here are the details on the deal.

The deal

The Turkish footballer has a rating that is around seven and a half million euros. Not an incredible figure, but still important and which must be invested only if there are guarantees behind it. To date Baniya has several admirers within our country. The first club to have shown interest is Verona (which owned it until a few years ago). In addition to the Scala family there is also Sampdoria to report together with Roma. We’ll see if Udinese will actually be able to put on the pitch the seven million euros needed to secure the player. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. Three companies like Rodrigo Becao

