Approval of the training of lifeguard and pool maintenance staff of tourist accommodation establishments and those for collective use in general.

requirements

1.- Swimming pool lifeguard: Have a degree or certificate of having completed water lifeguard training with benefit in the last 10 years. The training program must include the realization of a theoretical part and another face-to-face practice of both first aid and water rescue.

2.- Swimming pool maintenance: Have a degree or certificate of having successfully completed training in swimming pool maintenance in the last 10 years. The training program must include a theoretical part and another face-to-face practice.

3.- To have turned 18 years old.

Taxes

This procedure has a fee. The subscription can be made through the Tax Agency of the Balearic Islands, click here. – Payment method: online

Documentation to present

1.- Application form.

2.- Degrees, and where appropriate recycling of the trainings completed,

3.- Declaration responsible for the veracity of the documentation presented.

4.- Proof of payment of the fee

5.- Photocopy of the DNI or document that proves the identity of the applicant, and/or authorize the obtaining of the documents or data necessary for the processing of the procedure that can be consulted through corporate networks or enabled electronic systems for this purpose (art. 28.2 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations).

6.- An authorization to carry out the procedures in the case of a legal representative

7.- Medical or fitness certification to be able to perform the functions of lifeguard or pool maintenance for the current year

8- Recent color photograph of 26 x 32 mm (with the same characteristics as the DNI/NIF), on photographic paper or in digital format (image .jpg, .png) if you opt for the electronic procedure.

Models:

Maximum term

No hi it’s over

Form of presentation

In accordance with the provisions of article 16.4 of Law 39/2015, of 1 October, on the common administrative procedure of public administrations, you can carry out this procedure through one of the following channels (among others ):

a) Electronically (*mandatory for subjects obliged to relate electronically with administrations by article 14.2 and 3 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, and optional for natural persons), by “clicking” on the “Access to the telematic procedure” button that you will find at the bottom of this procedure. To be able to do this type of procedure, you must have a digital certificate, electronic ID or permanent [email protected].

b) In person (only for natural persons), at any of the registration offices of the Autonomous Administration, of the General Administration of the State, of the other autonomous communities or of the entities that make up the Local Administration. You can consult the addresses of all the offices of the Autonomous Administration.

c) In addition, you can also send the documentation by post (only for natural persons). In this case, you must present the documents in an open envelope, so that the staff of the Post Office can indicate, by means of the official stamp, the place, the date and the exact time when it was made the record These data will also be noted in the proof sheet of the presentation.

*The subjects referred to in sections 2 and 3 of article 14 of Law 39/2015, of October 1, are obliged to communicate through electronic means with the administrations, so , in accordance with the provisions of article 68.4 of the aforementioned Law, if any of these subjects submits their application in person, the public administration must require them to amend it by submitting it electronically.

Competent body for processing

Environmental Health Service

contact

Responsible Service or Section

Environmental Health Service

Carrer de Jesús 38 A. Tel.: 971177383 – Fax: 971177304

Observations

If you opt for online processing, remember that you must attach the corresponding specific form shown above, duly filled in and signed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

