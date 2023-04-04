The German footballer of Turkish origins has not yet renewed his contract due to expire in the coming months. Here are all the latest

Udinese will meet again just today on the Bruseschi fields to better prepare for the next championship match which will be against Raffaele Palladino’s Monza. In these last ten matches, a lot will have to be done to be able to get back over the standings and gain more than a few positions. To date, however, not all players are satisfied with the personal moment they are experiencing. There is talk of a team that has a great desire to get back on the playing field and collect the three points, but certain players have been used with a dropper in the last period. Among them is also the German with Turkish origin Tolgay Arslan. His contract is about to expire and at the moment there is still no news.

For a few months Tolgay is free to sign with any other team in the world, but as he also said of people, he has always preferred to give priority to the Friuli Venezia Giulia team. Since the last interview, however, several situations have also changed. The footballer has gone from having a co-owner post to a place mainly on the bench and also last week when Walace was missing, Sandi Lovric was preferred in the midfield. To date, his renewal is no longer as obvious as that of a few weeks ago. It won’t be easy to be able to decide his future, but several teams are starting to look around. See also Epidemic situation in China: WHO urges to share real-time data of new crown, Britain, England and other countries to strengthen epidemic prevention of inbound tourists- BBC News 中文

Among the clubs that could make an offer for its performance we find mainly companies that play the turkish league. We know that Arslan greatly appreciates the culture of the country overlooking the Bosphorus. Consequently, a possible farewell to those destinations would not be a surprise. Everything is yet to be decided and Arslan's future to be written, but important news will arrive in the coming weeks.

April 4 – 11:54

