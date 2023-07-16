Udinese | Who is Camara? Discovering the new Juventus midfielder

Let’s get to know the characteristics of the ’03 class acquired by the Friulians in the role of deputy Walace: a player with a secure future

Udinese closed with the arrival from Huddersfield of the young midfielder born in 2003 Etienne Camara. A hit in full Udinese style. The Bianconeri anticipated the strong competition from several Premier League teams and secured the French jewel. Camara best represents the profile of the modern talented midfielder capable of disengaging well in every sector of the midfield with his versatility and the quality of his left foot. And he will have the opportunity to grow under the guidance of a master of the role like Walace.

Etienne Amara Camara was born in Noisy-le-Grand, in the suburbs of Paris, on 20 March 2003. Raised at home in the Torcy youth sector, in July 2019 he moved to Angers. Here he remained only one season, where he played with the Under 19 team, before moving to England, all’Huddersfield. In the 20/21 season, at the age of 17, he made his debut in the first team in the FA Cup but it was in the past season that he found continuity of performance by playing 20 Championship matches, one in the FA Cup and one in the League cup.

U20 national team debut

—

This season for him also the joy of calling up with the France U20, with which he took part in the World Championship a few months ago. Now for him the arrival in Italy at Udinese to confirm the good things glimpsed this year and continue his growth path in a club that always focuses on its young players. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss the latest on the outgoing market. The point on Becao

July 16 – 12:11

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

