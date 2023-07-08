Home » uefa and conmebol new competition | Sport
uefa and conmebol new competition | Sport

uefa and conmebol new competition | Sport

The two football federations have agreed on the formation of a new competition.

Source: EPA/JOSE MANUEL VIDAL

It has been announced that the European and South American football federations will start creating a joint representative League of Nations. It was also played the first Finalistsand a new club competition awaits us!

Namely, this summer the first edition will see a competition called “UEFA-KONMEBOL Club Challenge”, and the common idea is that the winners of the Europa League and Copa Sudamericana will fight for the trophy. For last season they are Seville and the Ecuadorian Indepentiente del Valle.

The match will be played on July 19 at the “Ramon Sánchez Pishuan” stadium in Seville, and if the winner is not known after 90 minutes, there will be no extra time, but penalty kicks will be played immediately.

As announced by both football federations, the premiere edition of this competition will be held under the name “Antonio Puerta XII”, in memory of the former Andalusian player, who died in 2007 at the age of 22 after a cardiac arrest.

(mondo.ba)

