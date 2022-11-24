Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2022-11-24 11:19:17 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled on the 23rd that Scotland cannot hold a referendum on secession from the United Kingdom without the authorization of the British government. In this regard, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was satisfied with the ruling, while Scottish Local Government First Minister Sturgeon expressed disappointment.

UK Supreme Court: Scotland cannot hold independence referendum without UK government authorization