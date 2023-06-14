UKC: A minor who was hit by a bus has a concussion and a broken collarbone Info

The minor pedestrian, who was injured today when he was hit by a bus in the Banja Luka settlement Lauš, is stable, has a concussion, a fracture of the left collarbone and a head injury, Srna was told at the University Clinical Center (UKC) of the Republic of Srpska.

The minor pedestrian was taken care of at the Children’s Surgery Clinic of the UKC, where he remains for further monitoring and treatment.

The head of the Children’s Surgery Clinic, Mirko Raković, said that the patient is oriented, conscious, and stable.

Srna was previously confirmed in the Police Administration that this traffic accident, in which a minor pedestrian was injured, happened at 1:10 p.m. in Karađorđeva street.

The police stated that the District Public Prosecutor on duty was informed about everything.