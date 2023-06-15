Ukraine: 1 Russian missile shot down, 20 drones – RFI – Radio France Internationale

13
- Ukraine: Shot down 1 Russian missile, 20 drones RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Ukrainian counteroffensive latest situation: Russian rockets hit industrial facilities, countries plan to provide shells to help Uputin’s cold-faced defense minister is the strongest in the world?Military Network: 22 T-90M tanks were blown up SOH_NEWS_CN
- Russia fires missiles and drones over Ukraine, killing at least six Wall Street Journal
- Russia launches another round of missile, drone night strikes on Ukraine RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Ukrainian counter-offensive latest situation: Rumors of suicide drones attacking radar stations severely damaged the Russian army, Russia’s internal divisions, Wagner or Uputin, one thing to worry about, the United States provides new aid to Uzbekistan SOH_NEWS_CN
