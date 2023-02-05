Home World Ukraine, 63 captured prisoners return to Russia: the video of the release and the joy of the soldiers in Moscow
Ukraine, 63 captured prisoners return to Russia: the video of the release and the joy of the soldiers in Moscow

Ukraine, 63 captured prisoners return to Russia: the video of the release and the joy of the soldiers in Moscow

Sixty-three servicemen captured in Ukraine they returned to Russia, according to images released Feb. 4 by Moscow’s Defense Ministry. The Ministry announced that the result was achieved thanks to the “mediation efforts” of the United Arab Emirates and that among those released were people of a “sensitive category”, without giving further information. They returned to Ukraine instead, 116 soldiers of the Kiev army.

