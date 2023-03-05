Home World Ukraine, according to the media, Moscow would have used a new superbomb weighing more than a ton: “Used in Chernihiv”
Ukraine, according to the media, Moscow would have used a new superbomb weighing more than a ton: “Used in Chernihiv”

Ukraine, according to the media, Moscow would have used a new superbomb weighing more than a ton: “Used in Chernihiv”

The Russians used for the first time in Ukraine a new powerful guided bomb weighing 1.5 tons designed to hit highly protected targets at a distance of up to 40 km thanks to its 1,010 kg of high explosive: the site reports it Defense Express, citing anonymous sources. This is the PAB-1500B glide bomb, shown for the first time in Russia in 2019. The device was used a few weeks ago in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine. It is not known what the target was. 5.05 meters long with a diameter of 40 cm, the bomb can be dropped at an altitude of up to 15 km.

