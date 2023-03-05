Pd, Prodi: “Schlein’s victory? A further step towards change”

Everyone has talked a bit about the Pd, Bonaccini and Schlein in the last period. And he did too Romano study programa “In half an hour more” on Raitre. “I know both of them well; in Bologna I’m a bit of the house cat. Il Pd has changed, perhaps more with her. The primaries revived the party, certainly the unexpected victory of slime took the change one step further. I believe that you must reflect and discuss the issues of the country and then make alliances that are not made by definition, but on programs that otherwise do not exist”.

It’s still: “Schlein must have the courage to listen to society and not to the small groupand I believe that he may have this ability, when he worked in Emilia Romagna he never had problems breaking”. When asked whether he should or not collaborate with Bonaccinithe former premier replied: “He doesn’t have to do it necessarily, but for me it’s better. What needs to be there is a compatibility of the proposals, the homogeneous party is very dangerous but in the dialectic there is also collaboration in the diversity of the proposals”.

Romano prodi on Elly Schlein: “You have to be radical about principles. Now think about consolidating the party”

“They accuse you of radicalism” but “there are some issues in which you have to be radical, everyone has the minimum wage, everyone has the defense of the workplace. On these issues, the party must be precise and clear, even radical, a little radicalism is needed in principles” continued Prodi. And it is clear, to the former Prime Minister, that the new secretary of the Democratic Party “must aggregate the company; this is a very important task if the center-left is to one day take over the majority of the country. Alliances and openings must absolutely be made, and made in such a way that they can last over time. This goal must happen but it must first consolidate the nature of the party“.

