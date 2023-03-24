The United States still has no evidence that China has supplied weapons to Russia but, if it did, this would “potentially expand the war to a global level,” warns the Pentagon chief. Meanwhile, EU leaders are preparing to fly to China to discuss Xi’s peace plan. Von der Leyen and Macron will go to Beijing in early April. Borrell also announces a trip to China soon. For Spaniard Sanchez, Xi’s plan “has interesting ideas”.

“As a result of the drop in water from the Kakhovka Reservoir, there is a risk of a failure of the cooling systems of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. This could mean a possible scenario of Fukushima in the middle of the continent of Europe because of Russia”. This is supported by the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, Ruslan Strilets, in an update on Facebook. According to the minister, almost 5 million Ukrainians do not have access to drinking water, and another 70% of the population could be left without this resource due to Russian bombing.

Kiev ready to launch a counteroffensive at Bakhmut

Biden: attack on a NATO member is an attack on everyone

“An attack against one is an attack against all”: Joe Biden reiterated this, re-launching the commitment of mutual defense of NATO countries while speaking of the Ukrainian conflict in the Ottawa parliament.

“We will keep pressure on Putin with sanctions and continue to provide assistance to Kiev,” Biden said.

China has made a significant commitment to Russia but has not supplied Moscow with weapons so far, Biden said.

Austin: if China arms Moscow, there is a risk of global conflict.

If China were to decide to arm Moscow “it would prolong the conflict and certainly expand the war potentially not only in the region but globally”, was the warning launched in Beijing by Pentagon head Lloyd Austin.

Moscow for its part does not think of any withdrawal, and indeed threatens to go as far as Kiev and Lviv, if necessary: ​​word of the hawk Dmitri Medvedev.

Advisor to the Ukrainian president Zelensky: 'I am very impressed, the premier speaks with the right emotion'

Attention is still focused on China‘s peace plan, which meanwhile accuses the US of “throwing fuel on the fire” and “obstructing” efforts for talks. But there is Western, or at least European, interest in the proposal: this is confirmed by the announcements of the forthcoming visits to Beijing by the EU foreign policy high representative Josep Borrell, by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and by the French president Emmanuel Macron. And before that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet Xi Jinping in China next week. While on the one hand the Chinese proposal now seems to be the basis for working towards a mediated solution to the conflict, Kiev has repeatedly reiterated that various points in the plan are far from the peace imagined by the Ukrainians, while anticipation is growing for a phone call between Zelensky and Xi. According to presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak, the call is planned, but there are some “difficulties” in organizing it. Beijing, on the other hand, clarified that at the moment it “has nothing to share” in this regard.



Meanwhile, the rain of bombs continues to fall all over the Ukraine.

Blood continues to flow in the country, where in the last day at least 10 civilians were killed and 20 injured due to Russian shelling in various areas, including 5 dead in an attack on a civilian shelter in Kostiantynivka, in Donetsk. During the night, Russian forces struck the area of ​​Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky’s hometown, with drones. And the Russian siege continues to conquer the symbolic city of Bakhmut, where about 10,000 civilians, many of them elderly and with disabilities, still live in and around the settlement in “disastrous conditions”, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.