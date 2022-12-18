Putin yesterday held talks throughout the day in the Kremlin with those responsible for the military campaign in Ukraine. Moscow intervenes on the EU sanctions: “They will have the effect of aggravating the socio-economic problems in the EU itself,” said the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Zakarova. According to the New York Times, the Russian president is even willing to lose 300,000 men
Mayor of Kiev: heating system completely restored in the city
The heating system has been fully restored in Kiev after the latest Russian bombing that targeted water and electricity infrastructure, the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said via Telegram on Sunday. The Guardian writes it. In Kiev and in many areas of Ukraine temperatures dropped below zero this morning, with forecasts seeing the thermometer drop to -6°C by this evening.
Pope: I don’t see an end in the short term in Ukraine
“I don’t see an end in the short term because this is a world war. Let’s not forget that. There are already several hands involved in the war. It’s global. I believe a war is fought when an empire begins to weaken, and when there are weapons to use, to sell and to test. It seems to me that there are many interests in between”. This is what Pope Francis affirms in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Abc regarding the war in Ukraine, against which he has spoken out on more than a hundred occasions.
Ukraine: Minister Shoigu visits Russian troops on the front line
Russian Federation Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu has traveled to Ukraine to visit frontline troops. The Tax reports it. “The minister made a business trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the group of troops in the special military operation areas,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that “at the front line Shoigu spoke with the Russian military and thanked the personnel for the exemplary execution of combat missions”. (HANDLE