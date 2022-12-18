8:41

Pope: I don’t see an end in the short term in Ukraine

“I don’t see an end in the short term because this is a world war. Let’s not forget that. There are already several hands involved in the war. It’s global. I believe a war is fought when an empire begins to weaken, and when there are weapons to use, to sell and to test. It seems to me that there are many interests in between”. This is what Pope Francis affirms in an interview with the Spanish newspaper Abc regarding the war in Ukraine, against which he has spoken out on more than a hundred occasions.