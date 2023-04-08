9:49

Media: Kiev tried in vain to retake Zaporizhzhia

Last October, the Ukrainian army tried in vain to reconquer the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: the Times reports. In late October, pro-Russian officials in the occupied territories and the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had attempted an amphibious assault on the plant, writes the British newspaper. Kiev had not officially admitted to the operation, but representatives of the Ukrainian special forces and military intelligence and the Navy told the newspaper – on condition of anonymity – the details of the operation. According to the Times, on the night of October 19, about 600 Ukrainian servicemen on 30 boats loaded with weapons – including large-caliber machine guns, MK-19 grenade launchers and anti-tank weapons – attempted to land on the left bank of the Dnipro River. “The idea was that only infantry could participate in battle. They won’t be able to use artillery against us, as this is a nuclear power plant,” the newspaper quoted one of the soldiers as saying. The Ukrainians, therefore, did not expect to face such strong resistance. “The Russian army has built up a very dense defense, undermined everything. There was a three-hour firefight with the Russian army on the outskirts of Energodar, but then they (Ukrainian soldiers) were forced to retreat.”