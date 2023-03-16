Guest of Tagada (A7), the general Leonardo Tricaricoformer Chief of Staff of the Air Force, comments on the clash that took place on the Black Sea between a jet russo e an American reconnaissance dronewhich crashed in international waters yesterday.

“Provocations are the order of the day – explains the soldier – both in ordinary times and understandably in times of tension. It is clear to everyone which are the legitimate spaces that can be occupied, because there are ICAO aeronautical charts shared by all the countries involved, including Russia. These cards tell what can be done and what cannot be done”.

And he explains: “If a drone is in international waters, as in this case, there was no legitimacy for him to be shot down or disturbed enough to cause him to lose control. So, Russia is vastly wrong. These provocations in ordinary times are resolved with a diplomatic note and the incident is closed. In this situation, however, the prospects can be of any type, ie it’s a powder keg. If we throw a match, it can explode“.

See also Ukraine, Russian missile against the center of Kramatorsk: one dead and six buildings damaged. Zelensky’s video denunciation

Tricarico then scales the figure by Evgeny Prigozhincommander of the Private Russian Military Company Wagnerand its claims to villages near Bakhmut: “His words must be interpreted in the light of his personal strategy, because his interest is to give maximum resonance to even the smallest result achieved on the ground. He has projects in mind that someone has already thrown ice cold water on, trying to downsize his character and his aspirations a bit – he concludes – In fact, there is a persistence of stall on the ground and thousands of Russian soldiers continue to diewithout any significant progress. About Bakhmut, I don’t see any strategic value: symbolic yes, but strategically even if the Russians conquered Bakhmut, then they would have to keep a control of the territory that they can’t have because they don’t have the forces. Actually, the Russians today are almost at the starting pointbecause they have a territorial control which they basically also had on February 23rd“.