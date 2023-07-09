Ukraine, Kiev admits attack on the Crimean bridge. Fears for Wagner: Warsaw deploys a thousand soldiers in the East

8:53

Germany insists on delaying Kiev’s entry into NATO

Germany insists on delaying Ukraine’s entry into NATO. At NATO’s annual summit scheduled for this week in Vilnius, Lithuania, Berlin will try to urge other allies to focus on security guarantees rather than entry proposals, a source from the Atlantic Alliance said. Ukraine defends itself in the absence of membership, thus delaying the country’s entry into the organization.

“Berlin is a long way from offering immediate membership,” the source told British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, adding that it “wants a process and time to develop guarantees to substantially delay membership.”

Basically, according to the NATO source, Germany does not want to resort to article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty according to which any NATO member state attacked by an external aggressor has the right to request the military intervention of the other allies. A similar opinion is that of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who said he wanted to avoid a situation where “we are all at war, at war with Russia”. The White House tenant also added that Ukraine “is not ready” to be a member of NATO and that “it would take some time”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

