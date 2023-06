Moscow proclaims victory: “We pushed them back”. Kiev is silent, imposing silence on the counter-offensive. And the situation on the Zaporizhzhia front remains confused. In two days of battle, the Ukrainian avant-garde advanced twenty kilometers into the territory controlled by the Russians. They penetrated through the enemy’s first line and yesterday there was fighting in front of the second, in the stretch that connects Lobkove, on the banks of the Dnieper, to Robotyne and Verbove.