US President Biden said in Bali there was an ongoing investigation into exactly what happened in Poland and that the Allies would determine what to do. Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki has called on citizens to remain calm after the fall of Russian missiles on Polish territory and the death of two people.
G20 final communiqué, majority members condemn war
“The majority of G2O members condemn the war in Ukraine “. This can be read in the final communiqué of the summit. The text has not been changed and reflects yesterday’s draft.
Biden: Unlikely missile fired from Russian territory
There is an “ongoing” investigation to establish “exactly” what happened in Poland . President Joe said so Biden, adding that the Allies “will determine what to do”. But, Biden added in response to a question, “it is unlikely” that the missile that hit Poland was launched from Russian territory.
Urgent G7 meeting in Bali after Poland missiles
In the context of G20 underway in Bali, it is reported that an urgent meeting of the G7 is being organized following the missiles that hit the Poland causing two deaths in the Polish village of Przewodov, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The European Union is also participating in the meeting requested by the United States with President Ursula Von der Leyen, present in Indonesia. The summit of the Great of the Earth, as a result of the events, therefore underwent a distortion of the work agenda.