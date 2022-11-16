7:10

Urgent G7 meeting in Bali after Poland missiles





In the context of G20 underway in Bali, it is reported that an urgent meeting of the G7 is being organized following the missiles that hit the Poland causing two deaths in the Polish village of Przewodov, a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The European Union is also participating in the meeting requested by the United States with President Ursula Von der Leyen, present in Indonesia. The summit of the Great of the Earth, as a result of the events, therefore underwent a distortion of the work agenda.