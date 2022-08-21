08:21

Car with the daughter of Putin’s ideologist blows up in Moscow

Daria Dugina, 30, political commentator and daughter of Oleksandr Dugin – considered “Putin’s ideologue” – died following the explosion of her car on the outskirts of Moscow. The incident took place around 9.45pm local time on Saturday near the village of Velyki Vyazomi, about 20 kilometers west of the Russian capital. According to preliminary information, the woman was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado owned by her father and on which there were no other passengers.

After the explosion – some witnesses said – the car overturned and went off the road. The charred (and unrecognizable) body of the victim was recovered by rescuers who arrived on the spot. In some videos – released online – we see Dugin desperate, with his hands in his hair, a few meters from the burning car. At the moment, the most probable hypothesis is that it was an attack: according to some sources, Dugin himself – engaged in a conference on “Tradition and history” near Moscow in the evening (which was also attended by Daria Dugina as a guest) – he was supposed to be in the car with his daughter, a TV commentator, but in the end he decided to travel in another car.

Oleksandr Dugin, advisor to several politicians, is a Russian philosopher known for his anti-Western, far-right and “neo-Eurasian” views. In recent years he has been defined by the Western media as one of the inspirers of Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy, while the Russian press considers him a “marginal figure” for his views that he “considered too radical even by nationalists”. In 2014 – reports Russia Today – he was fired from Moscow State University after his appeal to “kill, kill, kill” Ukrainians.