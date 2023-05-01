Ukraine latest news. During the night missiles and drones against Kiev: «All shot down»

The head of the military administration of the city of Kiev Sergii Popko said that according to preliminary information, all Russian missiles and drones fired against the Ukrainian capital tonight were destroyed in the airspace of Kiev by the forces of the air defense forces. Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with strategic bombing, having launched 18 cruise missiles. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, rebuilding the city of Kharkiv will cost around $9.5 billion.
-
Five children injured in Russian attack in the East
Five children were injured in Russian shelling overnight in the Pavlograd district of the region Ukraine east of Dnipropetrovsk, said the head of the regional military administration Sergy Lysak quoted by Suspilne. The youngest child is 8 years old. A total of 34 civilians were injured, two people are in intensive care. “People have fractures, cuts and lacerations, bruises, poisoning from combustion products. Two women, 45 and 55, are in intensive care,” Lysak said.
-
Moscow hits Ukrainian weapons site in the east to curb Kiev
The Russian attack on an ammunition depot during the night Ukrainian in Pavlograd, in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, there could be an attempt by the Moscow army to slow down Kiev’s preparations for its announced counter-offensive, writes the Guardian. The size of the fire in Pavlograd suggests Russia may have hit a major arms depot and comes after the Ukrainian attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, unilaterally annexed by the Federation in 2014. Pavlograd has been hit twice overnight. Among the buildings damaged or destroyed, an industrial area, 19 condominiums and 25 homes.
-
Bombings in Kherson, 1 dead and 3 injured including a child
The Russian army “carried out shelling in the Kherson region, firing 163 shells from heavy artillery, Grady, UAVs and aviation”. This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration, as reported by Rbc- Ukraine .
The Russians shelled Kherson 8 times, one person was killed and three were injured, including a child. “The Russian army has targeted residential districts of population centers in the region and the building of a state institution in the center of Kherson,” he said.