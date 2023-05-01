Ukraine latest news. During the night missiles and drones against Kiev: «All shot down»

9:54

Moscow hits Ukrainian weapons site in the east to curb Kiev

The Russian attack on an ammunition depot during the night Ukrainian in Pavlograd, in the eastern region of Dnipropetrovsk, there could be an attempt by the Moscow army to slow down Kiev’s preparations for its announced counter-offensive, writes the Guardian. The size of the fire in Pavlograd suggests Russia may have hit a major arms depot and comes after the Ukrainian attack on an oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, unilaterally annexed by the Federation in 2014. Pavlograd has been hit twice overnight. Among the buildings damaged or destroyed, an industrial area, 19 condominiums and 25 homes.