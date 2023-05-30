Ukraine latest news. Grossi (Aiea) presents a five-point plan for the Zaporizhzhia plant to the UN

21:40

Grossi (Aiea) presents a five-point plan for the Zaporizhzhia plant to the UN

“No attacks by or against the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, do not use the plant as a storage or base for heavy weapons or military personnel, do not endanger the plant’s external power supply, protect against attack or sabotage all structures, systems and components essential for safe and secure operation, do not take any action that compromises these principles”. It is the five-point plan that IAEA director Rafael Mariano Grossi presented to the UN Security Council to prevent nuclear accidents.

Grossi then underlined that “we must prevent a dangerous release of radioactive material and to this end, taking into account the seven indispensable pillars for nuclear safety, I have worked intensely and in consultation with the leadership of Ukraine and Russia”. “As a result of these intensive consultations, I have identified the five concrete principles to help ensure nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhia plant in order to prevent a nuclear accident and ensure the integrity of the plant,” he told the UN Security Council.

“The situation of nuclear safety and protection at the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine continues to be extremely fragile and dangerous”, Grossi then underlined addressing the UN Security Council. “Military activities continue in the region and could increase very considerably in the near future,” he continued: “We are fortunate that a nuclear accident has not yet occurred, we must all do everything in our power to minimize the chances that that happen”.