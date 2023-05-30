Home » Nobel laureate Yunus: “Sustainability is becoming an ambiguous word, let’s talk about survival”
ROMA – Sustainability is a word that is becoming increasingly important, but perhaps, precisely for this reason, it is losing its meaning. That is why, on the sidelines of his applauded speech at Trento Economics Festivalil Nobel Peace Prize Muhammad Yunus invites you to replace it with a word that cannot lend itself to ambiguity, “survival”. At the event organized by the 24Ore Group, the founder of Grameen Bank, the financial institution that has spread the microcredit system on a large scale, also asks for an end to the ambiguity that has always accompanied those who invoke peace: “We speak of peace, but we don’t spend a single cent to promote it.

