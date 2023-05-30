new intramuscular therapy with six-monthly dosing

Promising data from a study evaluating lenacapavir, in combination with two investigational antibodies, as a potential long-acting HIV treatment regimen.

The treatment ofHiv could be about to enter a new phase, with therapeutic regimens to be administered at very large intervals (every six months), without this reducing the infection control capabilities. Lately Gilead Sciences it presented data from a Phase 1b clinical trial that it evaluated lenacapavirin combination with two experimental antibodiesas a potential long-acting treatment regimen with half-yearly dosing.

Lenacapavir is a long-acting antiviral approved in Europe, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, in combination with other antiretrovirals, for the treatment of multidrug-resistant HIV in people who do not respond to other treatments. In the new trial, the drug was administered together with the two broadly neutralizing antibodies, therapy e zinlirvimabin virologically suppressed adults.

Advertisements

The new treatment regimen has allowed 90% of patients to continue to keep HIV under control, keeping viral RNA below 50 copies per millilitre. No serious adverse effects were reported that forced to stop treatment.

“New long-acting HIV treatment options will guide the next phase of HIV care and could help meet the treatment needs and preferences of people living with HIV,” he said. Joseph Eronprincipal investigator of the study and chief of the division of infectious diseases at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

Lenacapavir has been the subject of several other studies. Promising results of an in vivo study involving the use of the drug, in single administration, as pre-exposure prophylaxis (Prep).

News also in the field of treatment of HIV and hepatitis B co-infections, a condition that affects about 8% of HIV positive people worldwide, and up to 20% in some areas of the planet where the two viruses are endemic.

Interesting new data from the study Alliance (Phase 3 trial still ongoing), which is evaluating the B/F/TAF regimen (bictegravir 50 mg/emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir alafenamide 25 mg tablets) versus the DTG+F/TDF regimen (dolutegravir 50 mg plus emtricitabine 200 mg/tenofovir disoproxil fumarate 300 mg) in adults co-infected with HIV-1 and HBV who are starting treatment. The new regimen has shown comparable efficacy to the old protocol in controlling HIV and superior in controlling hepatitis B.

Nurse Times editorial team

Stay up to date with Nurse Times, follow us on:

Telegram – https://t.me/NurseTimes_Channel

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/nursetimes.it/

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/NurseTimes. NT

Twitter –