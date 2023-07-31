Ukraine, latest news. Moscow: Kiev drone against police station. Russian attack on Kharkiv

“War is coming to Russia,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said after the latest drone strikes in Moscow. Meanwhile, Putin announced the sending of another 30 military ships. During the night explosions in Kharkiv and anti-aircraft alarms in Kiev. Russian president thinks he can hold out longer than Ukraine and countries that support it, but Russia won’t go unpunished, Blinken says

Kiev, work has begun on the removal of the Soviet emblem from the Monument to the Motherland

Moscow: «Ukrainian bombs on the Bryansk region»

The governor of the Bryansk region of Russia, Alexander Bogomaz, announced on Telegram more attacks by Ukrainian forces after the drone that hit a police station in the Troubtchevski district overnight. «Today the Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled the village of Lomakovka, Starodubsky Municipal District. There were no casualties. As a result of the shelling, four houses and two cars were damaged, and the power supply was cut off. Operational and emergency services are working on site,” he wrote.

Ecuador, seized 6.7 million tons of drugs

Since the introduction of a state of emergency in three provinces of Ecuador (Manabí, Los Ríos and Guayas) on July 24, the police have seized 6.7 tons of drugs and arrested 150 people. In a press conference, National Police General Pablo Ramírez stressed that the institution carries out actions focused on the fight against trafficking in illicit substances, insecurity, violence and crime, at a time when Ecuador is about to hold, on August 20, the general election. The senior officer added that, thanks to the state of exception, “the interventions of the police forces are much more effective and have made it possible to carry out important operations against organized crime”.

Iraq, UN denounces Turkish attacks on civilian hospital

Turkish air strikes on a civilian hospital that killed eight people in Iraq have been the subject of a formal complaint to the United Nations Human Rights Council. This is the first case filed for Turkish air strikes against the Yazidi people. The episode in question is that of August 17, 2021, when Ankara’s fighter jets destroyed the Sikeniye medical clinic, causing, in addition to the death of 8 people, also the wounding of over 20 individuals. Turkey characterized the airstrikes at the time as an attempt to control the armed wing of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Sinjar Resistance (YBS), a Yazidi self-defense force. YBS denies Turkish claims that it is linked to the PKK. The UN complaint alleges that the hospital was close to a YBS checkpoint but no armed units were directly protecting the facility, which was built in a civilian area. The applicants allege that all eight of those killed were hospital staff.

