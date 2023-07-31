Home » Piazza Affari is approaching 30,000 points driven by banks
Piazza Affari is approaching 30,000 points driven by banks

Piazza Affari opens slightly higher after the good closure of the Asian markets. The Ftse Mib index marks a +0.23% to 29,566 points. Even today, bankers are keeping the price up high, returning from an excellent result in the EBA stress tests. The excellent performance of Mps (+2.23%) stands out, also awaiting the quarterly report, followed by Banco Bpm (+1.96%) and Bper (+1.88%). The recovery in the price of oil and the forecast of the entry of a shareholder in Plenitude in view of the IPO support Eni’s prices which rise by 1.32%. Male Leonardo (-2.32%) after the quarterly on Friday which saw a drop in net profit.

See also  Draghi: “We will grow over 6% in 2021, twelve billion to cut taxes. And we will carry out much stricter controls on citizenship income "

