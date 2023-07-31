Piazza Affari is approaching 30,000 points driven by banks

Piazza Affari opens slightly higher after the good closure of the Asian markets. The Ftse Mib index marks a +0.23% to 29,566 points. Even today, bankers are keeping the price up high, returning from an excellent result in the EBA stress tests. The excellent performance of Mps (+2.23%) stands out, also awaiting the quarterly report, followed by Banco Bpm (+1.96%) and Bper (+1.88%). The recovery in the price of oil and the forecast of the entry of a shareholder in Plenitude in view of the IPO support Eni’s prices which rise by 1.32%. Male Leonardo (-2.32%) after the quarterly on Friday which saw a drop in net profit.

