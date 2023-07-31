National Development and Reform Commission Proposes Measures to Expand Digital Consumption

Securities Times News: National Development and Reform Commission Proposes Measures to Restore and Expand Consumption

In a significant move aimed at reviving and expanding consumption, the General Office of the State Council has forwarded a notice from the National Development and Reform Commission. The notice puts forth various measures to achieve this goal, with a particular focus on expanding digital consumption.

One of the proposed measures is promoting the construction of digital consumer infrastructure. This includes an emphasis on enriching the application scenarios of fifth-generation mobile communication (5G) networks and gigabit optical networks. By accelerating the digital transformation of traditional consumption, the aim is to further develop digital consumption norms such as e-commerce, live broadcast economy, and online entertainment.

Furthermore, the integration of online and offline commodity consumption will be supported, with an emphasis on improving the quality of online shopping festivals. The development of new retail formats, such as instant retail and smart stores, will also be encouraged.

The notice also highlights the importance of digital technology companies in building digital platforms for life services. This will promote digital life intelligence and create immersive service experiences for consumers. Additionally, security supervision, especially in areas like mobile payment, will be strengthened.

In an effort to upgrade information consumption, the notice calls for the construction and transformation of information consumption experience centers. The goal is to improve the level of information consumption in demonstration cities and facilitate the integration and application of new generation information technology in various consumption fields.

The platform economy is also a focus of the proposed measures. The notice emphasizes the need to promote its healthy and sustainable development by encouraging innovation and breakthroughs. The aim is to open up new fields and tracks, while also enhancing service standards in related sectors.

These measures are part of the government’s overall strategy to stimulate economic growth and ensure a rapid recovery from the recent downturn caused by the global pandemic. By expanding digital consumption and promoting innovation in the realm of consumer services, the government hopes to create new opportunities for businesses and boost overall consumer confidence.

