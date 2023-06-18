Home » Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is evidence”
World

Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is evidence”

by admin
Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is evidence”

Europa

Meeting in St. Petersburg between Putin and the presidents of six African countries who were in Kiev yesterday. The Russian leader assures: “Open to dialogue with anyone who asks for peace”. From the US, Biden condemns the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus

War in Ukraine: the evolution of the conflict and the consequences for Europe and the world

  • Kiev, 240 Ukrainian children taken away from their families in the EU

    “At least 240 Ukrainian children have been taken away from their families in EU countries due to the guardianship law”. This was announced by Iryna Suslova, representative of the Ukrainian ombudsman for children, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoted by the Kiev Independent. Suslova said that “Ukraine must step up its efforts to inform families about specific guardianship laws abroad.” One such example, Suslova said, is when a mother decides to stay in Ukraine for work, but a grandmother goes abroad with a child. “Due to differences in legislation, in European countries there are cases of, so to speak, the removal of a child from the people with whom she lives. To date, 240 such cases have been registered – explained Suslova -. There may be stories where a mother was forced to stay at work in Ukraine and sent a grandmother with her child to evacuation. The grandmother has no power of attorney to represent her interests and she is not considered a relative of this child under European law. In this way, social services can involve the police and remove the child from the family”.

  • Kiev, “two Russian helicopters shot down in 48 hours”

    “Defense forces have shot down two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters and 12 enemy drones in the past 48 hours.” This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrainska Pravda

  • Putin creates group to “give new impetus and ideas to operation”

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the creation of a working group tasked with finding “new ideas” to use in what he defines as the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine and to give “new impetus” ‘ to the shares. It is necessary, Putin said during a television interview, to identify ”the most up-to-date technical-military means” and ”collect information”. The Kremlin leader then wanted to thank the volunteers who are participating in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the military, praising “their motivation and desire to defend our great common homeland”.

    Russian bombs on Ukraine: 3 dead

You may also like

Bradley Beal moved to Phoenix Suns | Sport

He dives into the Secchia river for a...

Bignami: “Emilia-Romagna is asking for 2.3 billion on...

Shooting at Mitra Mirić’s performance Fun

A Polish journalist died during the Champions League...

Pasta salad in a jar: it’s healthy, light...

The 72-hour ceasefire agreement takes effect and the...

Verstappen like Senna, victory number 41 in F1...

Why didn’t Fish Stew sing at the concert...

Ukraine, Russian hoaxes and German denial: what’s true...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy