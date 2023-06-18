Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is evidence”

Meeting in St. Petersburg between Putin and the presidents of six African countries who were in Kiev yesterday. The Russian leader assures: “Open to dialogue with anyone who asks for peace”. From the US, Biden condemns the deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus
Kiev, 240 Ukrainian children taken away from their families in the EU
“At least 240 Ukrainian children have been taken away from their families in EU countries due to the guardianship law”. This was announced by Iryna Suslova, representative of the Ukrainian ombudsman for children, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoted by the Kiev Independent. Suslova said that “Ukraine must step up its efforts to inform families about specific guardianship laws abroad.” One such example, Suslova said, is when a mother decides to stay in Ukraine for work, but a grandmother goes abroad with a child. “Due to differences in legislation, in European countries there are cases of, so to speak, the removal of a child from the people with whom she lives. To date, 240 such cases have been registered – explained Suslova -. There may be stories where a mother was forced to stay at work in Ukraine and sent a grandmother with her child to evacuation. The grandmother has no power of attorney to represent her interests and she is not considered a relative of this child under European law. In this way, social services can involve the police and remove the child from the family”.
Kiev, “two Russian helicopters shot down in 48 hours”
“Defense forces have shot down two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters and 12 enemy drones in the past 48 hours.” This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrainska Pravda
Putin creates group to “give new impetus and ideas to operation”
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced the creation of a working group tasked with finding “new ideas” to use in what he defines as the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine and to give “new impetus” ‘ to the shares. It is necessary, Putin said during a television interview, to identify ”the most up-to-date technical-military means” and ”collect information”. The Kremlin leader then wanted to thank the volunteers who are participating in the conflict in Ukraine, as well as the military, praising “their motivation and desire to defend our great common homeland”.