Ukraine latest news. NYT: “Moscow destroyed the Kakhovka dam, there is evidence”

Kiev, 240 Ukrainian children taken away from their families in the EU

“At least 240 Ukrainian children have been taken away from their families in EU countries due to the guardianship law”. This was announced by Iryna Suslova, representative of the Ukrainian ombudsman for children, in an interview with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, quoted by the Kiev Independent. Suslova said that “Ukraine must step up its efforts to inform families about specific guardianship laws abroad.” One such example, Suslova said, is when a mother decides to stay in Ukraine for work, but a grandmother goes abroad with a child. “Due to differences in legislation, in European countries there are cases of, so to speak, the removal of a child from the people with whom she lives. To date, 240 such cases have been registered – explained Suslova -. There may be stories where a mother was forced to stay at work in Ukraine and sent a grandmother with her child to evacuation. The grandmother has no power of attorney to represent her interests and she is not considered a relative of this child under European law. In this way, social services can involve the police and remove the child from the family”.