Berlusconi dead, votes drain from Forza Italia to FdI and Lega

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi, a period of Italian political history that lasted practically thirty years came to an end. The role that Berlusconi has played in the national political scenario has been truly remarkable. He profoundly changed the methods of political communicationeffectively introducing the modern methodology of storytelling into the language of parties and candidates. It has developed a veritable language of affections, focused on dreams, hopes, desires and emotions, which voters have greatly appreciated and which has been taken up and imitated, not always successfully, by those who have come, politically speaking, after he.

He has focused his political communication activities on the television medium, innovating with respect to the previous liturgy of rallies and leafleting. He brought to the scene the strength of the great protagonist, of the hero in the sense of the storytelling, simplifying and disintermediating the relationship between voters and party leaders. He introduced a new form of party organization, leaner and less articulated on the territory (precisely due to the much greater attention to the means of mass communication). He has built a pragmatic scheme of alliance between the center-right parties which, taken from Giorgia Meloni, led to the victory of the center-right in the last general elections and to the first female premiership in our country. Whatever opinion one has of Berlusconi, it is impossible not to recognize the central role that he has, for so long, played.

