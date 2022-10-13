Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived tonight in the Kazakh capital Astana, where he will attend the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). Putin today should also have a bilateral agreement with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
-
NATO countries will increase Kyiv missile defense after Russian attacks
NATO-led allies of Ukraine announced the delivery of advanced air defense weapons to Kiev following a series of Russian missile raids in the aftermath of the attack on the Kerch bridge last Saturday. The weapons promised by the UK, Canada, France and the Netherlands include missiles and radars. The United States had previously made a similar commitment. A high-tech system from Germany is already in Ukraine.
-
Biden, Russia cannot wipe Ukraine off the map
“Today the overwhelming majority of nations voted to defend the UN Charter and condemn Russia’s illegal attempt to forcibly annex Ukrainian territory.” This was stated by US President Joe Biden, commenting on the UN vote which condemned the annexations by Russia. “The stakes of this conflict are clear to everyone and the world has sent a clear message: Russia cannot wipe a sovereign state off the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot take over the territory of another country, ”Biden stressed.
-
UK will give Kiev more anti-aircraft missiles
The UK will provide Ukraine with additional anti-aircraft defense missiles, including ammunition capable of shooting down cruise missiles. This was announced today by the British Ministry of Defense. The Amraam missiles that will be given “in the next few weeks” to Kiev to be used by the Nasams air defense system promised by the United States are the first supplied by London capable of shooting down cruise missiles, the British Defense stressed in a press release.