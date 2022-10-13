6:58

Biden, Russia cannot wipe Ukraine off the map

“Today the overwhelming majority of nations voted to defend the UN Charter and condemn Russia’s illegal attempt to forcibly annex Ukrainian territory.” This was stated by US President Joe Biden, commenting on the UN vote which condemned the annexations by Russia. “The stakes of this conflict are clear to everyone and the world has sent a clear message: Russia cannot wipe a sovereign state off the map. Russia cannot change borders by force. Russia cannot take over the territory of another country, ”Biden stressed.