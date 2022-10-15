8:35

EU ministers will talk about Iranian drones used by Russia, possible sanctions

European foreign ministers will discuss the transfer of Iranian drones to Russia on Monday and could reach a political agreement on future sanctions related to this activity, Reuters writes, citing two diplomats.

Ukraine has reported a series of Russian attacks with Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies providing the drones to Russia, while the Kremlin has not commented. According to some officials, the three drones operated by Russian forces that attacked the town of Makariv, west of the Ukrainian capital, on Thursday were Iranian-made “suicide drones”.

During the night, a kamikatze drone attack was reported in Zaporizhzhia.

France and Germany, both parties to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran (which limited Tehran’s uranium enrichment activity, lifting international sanctions), have made it clear that they also consider new sanctions necessary in relation to the drones used by the Russia and that drone transfers should be seen as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which includes restrictions on missiles and related technologies such as the export and purchase of advanced military systems.